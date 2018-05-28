PIMS seeks SC nod to fill vacancies

Islamabad: Too understaffed to cater to the influx of visitors, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the capital city’s premier government hospital, is looking to the Supreme Court for permission to fill around 1,000 vacancies for better patient care.

With the current government being at the fag end of its five-year term, the apex court had restricted new appointments to the public sector organisations in March in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan orders, ruling that the recruitment should be left for the upcoming elected government to make.

The restriction prompted the PIMS to shelve its recruitment plan. However, now seeing the shortage of staff, especially doctors, hamper administrative affairs and compromise patient care, the PIMS top boss has formally written to the Supreme Court chief justice seeking an immediate end to the recruitment restriction to fill 924 grade 1-20 vacant posts temporarily or permanently.

Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood strongly feels that not only will the sought-after appointments ease the staff members’ excessive workload but it will benefit visitors as well. In all, the hospital has 3,824 sanctioned posts but 1,011 of them have long been lying vacant. Of the vacancies, 630 are of grade 16-20, 105 of grade 6-15 and 276 of grade 1-5.

The process to fill most of these posts has been continuing for quite some time. The hospital advertised them in September 2016 for regular and contractual appointments before the Open Testing Service agency held screening tests for them in February 2017. And even the shortlisted candidates were later called for interview.

However, the separation of the PIMS from the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University through an act of parliament threw a spanner in the works with the Establishment Division asking the Capital Administration and Development Division to examine the matter anew. Later, the prime minister gave the CADD the green light to fill vacancies following all codal formalities, including adherence to the regional and provincial quota specified for the Islamabad Capital Territory by the Establishment Division.

There followed the recommendation of the PIMS to make appointment to the grade 16-20 posts on contractual basis and to the rest on temporary or regular basis. However, action on it was blocked by the ECP’s ban on the recruitment of public servants in government institutions. Though the Islamabad High Court set aside the ECP ban slapped to ‘prevent rigging’ before the imminent general elections, the Supreme Court suspended the order. Now, the badly-understaffed PIMS has formally sought the court’s consent for the immediate filling of its vacancies.

In a letter, the PIMS executive director requested the chief justice of Pakistan to ask the Federal Public Service Commission to fill the hospital’s vacancies of BPS-16 and above on ‘war footing within 120 days’ or allow him to do the same on contractual basis for one year or until the availability of the FPSC nominees.

He also sought the court’s permission for the hospital to make grade 1-15 appointments temporarily and permanently on its own. At the same time, Dr Raja Amjad pleaded the chief justice to nominate a member of the superior courts for the supervision of the hospital’s projects to ensure transparent and fair utilization of funds and quality of work. He also said if ordered, he would put up quarterly reports of progress on the hospital’s projects to the court.

When contacted, the PIMS executive director insisted that the hospital’s workload and specialties and components were fast increasing, especially after the day-and-night functioning of the cardiac and bone marrow transplant centres on the Supreme Court’s orders, and opening of the cardiac centre’s emergency.