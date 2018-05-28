Mon May 28, 2018
National

MD
Monitoring Desk
May 28, 2018

No consensus on Balochistan caretaker CM yet

QUETTA: The Balochistan government and opposition failed to reach consensus over the name of a caretaker chief minister, even at the third meeting held here Sunday. The meeting was held between Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and opposition leader in Balochistan Assembly Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal. During the first meeting, the government and opposition proposed eight names each. Out of the 16 names, five were short-listed. The government recommended Alauddin Marri, Minister for Environment Prince Ahmed Ali and former senator Kamran Murtaza for the interim chief minister, while the opposition suggested former ambassador Qazi Ashraf and former speaker Aslam Bhotani.

