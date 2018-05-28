Pakistan blow away England to seal crushing win





LONDON: Pakistan completed a convincing nine-wicket victory over England to win the first Test at Lord’s with more than a day to spare on Sunday. Set a target of just 64 on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series ahead of next week’s second Test at Headingley.

Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail 39 not out. England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in theirfirst innings and declining to 160 for six in their second before fifties from Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess prevented an innings defeat.