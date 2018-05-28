‘Most SKL players have been paid’

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) rubbished reports that the players who featured in the first Super Kabaddi League (SKL) in Lahore had not yet been paid by the organisers.

“The league organisers had released the money in the names of the beneficiaries a couple of days after the completion of the SKL but some players had no accounts in their names which delayed the process,” the official told ‘The News’.

“We have received accounts record of 80 percent players now. It’s a contract between the players and the organisers (Strawberry Sports Management) and so it is important to transfer the amount into the accounts of the players,” the official said.He also made it clear that foreign players had already been paid. In the ten-team SKL ten foreign players took part.