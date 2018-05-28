Pakistan blow away England to seal crushing win





LONDON: Pakistan completed a convincing nine-wicket victory over England to win the first Test at Lord’s with more than a day to spare on Sunday.

Set a target of just 64 on the fourth morning, Pakistan finished on 66 for one before lunch to go 1-0 up in this two-match series ahead of next week’s second Test at Headingley.

Imam-ul-Haq was 18 not out and Haris Sohail 39 not out.England were undone by two top-order batting collapses, slumping to 184 all out after winning the toss in their first innings and declining to 160 for six in their second before fifties from Jos Buttler and Test debutant Dominic Bess prevented an innings defeat.

This was England’s seventh loss in 10 Tests as their first match under new national selector Ed Smith ended in a resounding reverse. What made this thrashing — just England’s third defeat in any home Test that started in May — all the more galling for Joe Root’s side was that they were outplayed in classic English conditions by a youthful Pakistan side, whose batting, bowling and fielding was markedly superior throughout.

England, resuming Sunday on 235 for six in their second innings, lost their last four wickets for just seven runs in 18 balls to be bowled out for 242.“Not good enough, if I’m being brutally honest,” said England captain Root at the presentation ceremony. “We were outperformed in all three departments.

“I thought Pakistan’s bowlers exploited the conditions but we played some poor shots and gave some wickets away and you can’t afford to do that.”By contrast, Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed was delighted by the way his team played, especially their disciplined bowling display.

“We have a very good bowling side. They did a great job for us,” said the wicket-keeper.Sarfraz also paid tribute to the influence of Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, with the South African having launched his time in charge with a 2-2 series draw in England in 2016.

“He’s told us to pitch it up to take wickets in England,” explained Sarfraz.Pakistan came into this match on the back of a five-wicket win over Test debutants Ireland at Dublin’s Malahide ground — a match played in similar conditions to those they found at Lord’s.

“The Malahide game was a very tough game for us,” said Sarfraz.“Ireland played really well. That was good practice before a Lord’s Test match.”That England had not already lost this match by an innings was down to a century stand between the recalled Buttler and newcomer Bess that allowed England to resume Sunday on 235 for six, a lead of 56 runs.

Buttler was then 66 not out and Bess 55 not out.But eight balls into Sunday’s play and having added only one more run, Buttler was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for 67.

England were now 236 for seven and that soon became 241 for eight, after the tourists took the new ball, when Mark Wood edged Mohammad Amir to wicket-keeper Sarfraz.

Stuart Broad made his Test-best 169 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010 — a match that became known for a spot-fixing ‘sting’ that saw three Pakistan players, including Amir, jailed by an English court and given five-year bans by the International Cricket Council.

But Broad’s batting has gone downhill since he was struck in the face by a bouncer from India’s Varun Aaron in the fourth Test at Old Trafford four years ago.And on Sunday, he fell for a duck when prodding Abbas to Sarfraz.

The innings ended when Amir knocked over Bess’s off-stump.Amir finished with innings figures of four for 36 and man-of-the-match Abbas had an impressive eight for 64 in the game after a second-innings haul of four for 41 in 17 overs.

It took Pakistan just 12.4 overs to reach their victory target, with Sohail hitting a six and a four against 20-year-old off-spinner Bess, who went wicketless on debut, as Pakistan sealed their fifth win in a Test at Lord’ s in style.

England won toss

England 1st Innings 184 all out (Cook 70; Abbas 4-23, Hasan 4-51)

Pakistan 1st Innings 363 all out (Babar 68; Anderson 3-83)

England 2nd Innings

A N Cook lbw b Abbas 1

M D Stoneman b Shadab 9

*J E Root lbw b Abbas 68

D J Malan c Sarfraz b Amir 12

†J M Bairstow b Amir 0

B A Stokes c sub (Fakhar) b Shadab 9

J C Buttler lbw b Abbas 67

D M Bess b Amir 57

M A Wood c Sarfraz b Amir 4

S C J Broad c Sarfraz b Abbas 0

J M Anderson not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 9, w 2) 15

Total (all out, 82.1 overs) 242

Fall: 1-1, 2-31, 3-91, 4-91, 5-104, 6-110, 7-236, 8-241, 9-242, 10-242

Bowling: Amir 18.1-3-36-4; Abbas 17-3-41-4; Faheem 9-2-31-0; Hasan 19-3-58-0 (w 2); Shadab 19-2-63-2

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Azhar Ali b Anderson 4

Imam-ul-Haq not out 18

Haris Sohail not out 39

Extras (b 3, lb 2) 5

Total (1 wicket, 12.4 Overs) 66

Fall: 1-12

Bowling: Anderson 3-0-12-1; Broad 3-1-13-0; Bess 3.4-0-29-0; Wood 3-1-7-0

Test debut: D M Bess

Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets

Man of the Match: M Abbas (Pakistan)

Series: Pakistan led the 2-match series 1-0

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel (Australia). TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia).

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)