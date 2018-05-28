CITY PULSE: The Indie Art and Craft Show

‘The Indie Art and Craft Show’ is happening again in town once again.

The show is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, to represent themselves, to create product awareness, to market their brands, to connect & network with fans, build clientele, and of course... have the time of their lives in the process! The event opens at 1pm on Sunday, July 15 at the Royal Rodale.

Email [email protected] for more information.

SindhuPo - Dance Performance by Suhaee Abro and Lucia Moretti

Arts Council of Karachi in collaboration with the Italian Consulate of Karachi presents a dance performance by Look, but with love L.B.W.L collective:

SindhuPo - A meeting of two rivers, dancing!

Performers: Suhaee Abro (Karachi) and Lucia Moretti (Turin)

Date: Friday June 22 | Saturday June 23 at 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Venue: Auditorium of Arts Council of Karachi (Open for all)

Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Bazm-e-Aqeedat

A qawwaali event titled “Bazm-e-Aqeedat” - a spritual journey crowning at Sehri by Farid Ayaz Abu Muhammad Qawwal will be held at the Napa.

The event starts at 11pm on Saturday, June 2.

Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Look, Look Again by Hasnat Mehmood

Koel gallery is hosting a solo show titled “Look, Look Again” featuring works by Hasnat Mehmood.

Hasnat’s work is informed by neo-colonial practices, postcolonial history, archaeology and art history. Through his recent practice, he brings his audiences to experience the control and exploitation the art establishment has undertaken.

The show continues until Thursday, May 31 from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.