Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

I
INP
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Eight injured in accident

Eight people, including women and children, were injured on Sunday after a rickshaw overturned in Shah Latif Town. Rescue sources said the rickshaw turned turtle because of the driver’s recklessness and because the vehicle was overloaded. The injured were rushed to the hospital for providing them with immediate medical treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar