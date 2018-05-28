Eight injured in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eight people, including women and children, were injured on Sunday after a rickshaw overturned in Shah Latif Town. Rescue sources said the rickshaw turned turtle because of the driver’s recklessness and because the vehicle was overloaded. The injured were rushed to the hospital for providing them with immediate medical treatment.
