HRCP concerned at demolition of Ahmadi place of worship

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has noted with

grave concern the recent demolition of an Ahmadiyya place of worship in Sialkot as well as a house of historical significance to the community.

The press release issued by the HRCP on Friday alleged that the Ahmadiyya community was “in the middle of a legal process to acquire access to the building” when the local administration began the demolition process “without having acquired permission from the court”. The mayor of Sialkot, Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, claimed that the building that was demolished was “an illegal construction” and scheduled for demolition.

The HRCP had called on the government to investigate the incident through an independent, high-level probe and to take appropriate action swiftly: “It is critical that the facts of the case be established transparently.