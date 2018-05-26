Behramand Tangi hopes PPP to form next govt

NOWSHERA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Behramand Tangi has hoped his party will form the government at the centre and the four provinces after emerging victorious in the next general election.

“The PPP has a long history of the struggle for democracy and this democratic credential would crown the party with success in the upcoming general election,” he said, adding, “Our politics is based on democracy and we will never let anyone derail it.”

He was talking to the media as several political workers announced joining the PPP along with supporters after quitting their respective political parties. Those who joined the PPP included Ejaz Ahmad Khan Advocate, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader, former deputy attorney general and district bar association erstwhile present, Umer Khan, Shariq Khan, Farhan Khan, Jawad Ali, Ashfaq Khan, Syed Iqbal Shah, Hassan Jan, Assad Khan, Sabir Khan, Munawar Khan, Himayatullah Khan and others.

A former federal minister in the PPP government, Mian Muzaffar Shah, Mir Haider, NA-25 candidate, Pervez Khan, district president, Malik Ghulam Hazrat, general secretary, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, Iftikhar Khan, PPP Media Coordinator, Sajid Ali Shibli, district bar association secretary general, Usman Khan and several other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Enumerating the services of the PPP and its government for democracy, Senator Behramand Tangi said it was his party last government that had restored the 1973 constitution in its original form. “President Asif Ali Zardari had willingly transferred his powers to the parliament by amending the constitution. This was done because the decisions about masses are taken in the parliament,” said the PPP leader.