Driver shot dead

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed men shot dead a pickup driver in Palosai, police officials said on Friday.
They said that Sifatullah of Deh Bahadur village, who was a pickup driver and used to provide milk to different shops, was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Palosai late on Thursday night.
Relatives of the deceased said he was probably shot dead during an attempted robbery. However, the police officials said the incident was being investigated.
