Differences in PPP continue to deepen over inductions in KP

PESHAWAR: The hast induction of newcomers from other political parties without taking the provincial president and other office-bearers into confidence has not only deepened the differences in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also forced the seniors to stay away from the party’s activities.

The activists and supporters of former elected representatives enumerated various events as less important leaders from various districts were taken to Islamabad for a meeting with the party’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari where they announced joining the PPP. In return, they said, the newcomers were assured of the award of PPP ticket ignoring principles and sacrifices of the party’s old guard.

A senior PPP leader and former MNA, wishing not to be named, told The News that his party leaders had assured a newcomer for award of the party ticket in his constituency for the next election.

“I would have no objection had any responsible leader discussed the issue with me,” he said. He continued that such a policy would force the seniors like him to stay away from party affairs and let them do their job.

“The less important people were introduced as important leaders of the opponent parties in meetings with Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari,” quipped another former MPA:

He said inclusion of such people, without proper consultation, had created unrest among the workers in various constituencies.

The supporters of former MNAs and MPAs have accused Senator Behramand Khan Tangi and MPA Ziaullah Afridi of bringing people from other parties into the PPP fold without even taking the provincial President Humayun Khan and other office-bearers into confidence.

The duo recently invited Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla to Peshawar without even letting Humayun Khan know about the visit.

The duo recently gained prominence in the PPP. Senator Behramand Tangi won a seat in the Senate amid charges of horse-trading by opponents against the PPP, and Ziaullah Afridi is a newcomer who was expelled by the PTI after he was arrested by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission on corruption charges.

The two had announced to launch a movement and invited the former prime minister Raja Parvez Ashraf for hoisting the PPP flag in Peshawar but the event was cancelled later.

When contacted, Senator Behramand Tangi and Ziaullah Afridi denied the charges and reiterated that they would follow the directives of their provincial President. They said they had attracted hundreds of people from other parties to the PPP and had done this for the party. They said the credit still goes to the PPP KP president.

“Ignoring the seniors and office-bearers will not strengthen the party. No one has opposed joining of people from other parties into the PPP but all have reservations over the inclusion of newcomers without taking into confidence the old and former lawmakers from the same constituencies,” said the former MNA. He asked the central and provincial leaders to take notice of the situation.

“Our workers have no reservations on inducting Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) MPA Bakht Baidar in Dir district and Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan from Karak into the PPP. Both the former legislators could win their seats and we also have no old strong candidates there,” he observed. However, he added that in many constituencies there were strong jilayas seeking party ticket but they were being ignored.

PPP’s Deputy Information Secretary Gohar Inqilabi said that they had now chalked out a comprehensive programme to overcome such problems.

“We have decided that the district president, general secretary, provincial chapter office-bearer and MPA of that respective constituency will approve a newcomer before his induction into the party,” he said. He hoped that with the approval of people concerned they would have no problem in any constituency.

Gohar Inqilabi said they were having some problems in few constituencies and was hopeful to overcome those problems with the new arrangement. He claimed they had made preparation for the coming election and win majority of seats with the support of party workers.

The reported differences and wrangling within PPP had also caused delay in completion of the PPP organizational structure in the province.

Though the organisation process has been completed in few districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Charsadda, only three office-bearers including president, general secretary and information secretary have been notified while the rest of the party unit has remained incomplete.