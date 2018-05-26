US wasted $5b to rebuild Afghan institutions

WASHINGTON: United States governments have spent over $5 billion just to rebuild Afghan institutions but the aim could not be achieved because the expectations were largely unrealistic.

According to a report prepared by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), a watchdog monitoring the efforts, the US set unrealistic expectations for stabilising Afghanistan. The Obama administration also lacked the political will to invest necessary time and effort to stabilise the country. "Overall assessment is that despite some heroic efforts to stabilise insecure and contested areas in Afghanistan between 2002 and 2017, the programme mostly failed,” said John Sopko, head of SIGAR.

Sopko announced the outcome of the report that examines US efforts during the above period.

It says that the US tried to build institutions in cleared areas but it was mostly ineffective because the military focused on the most dangerous districts first, where poor security made it hard to move on to the building phase. The US civilian agencies were compelled to conduct their stabilisation programmes in dangerous areas not ready for rebuilding, and once coalition troops and civilians left those districts the stabilisation ended.

The report mentioned that Afghan authorities promoted corruption instead of building institutions as well. Owing to this, the situation deteriorated and attacks from insurgents increased.