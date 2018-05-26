Petrol shortage feared as companies delay supply

LAHORE: In view of the expected hike in the petroleum products price, oil marketing companies have allegedly started delaying retail consignments, which may lead to shortage of the petroleum products.

The state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) claimed availability of sufficient stocks at their filling stations. However, there are reports of delay in supply of fuel to other petrol pumps. Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association expressed concern over such acts of some petroleum marketing companies.

Oil marketing companies have started delaying tactics in the supplies as there is a rumour of price increase in the market. These delaying tactics will create a shortage of diesel and petrol in the country, claimed Engineer Khawaja Atif Ahmed, an office-bearer of Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association here on Friday.

Meanwhile, a senior official of PSO categorically said that there is no short supply at their outlets anywhere in the country. We have a commitment to people of Pakistan and we do not work for short gains, he observed. He, however, did not explicitly denied notion of short supply of fuel being imported in the country.