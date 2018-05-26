Sat May 26, 2018
Agencies
May 26, 2018

95pc PML-N MPs agree to me on caretaker PM: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled PML-N leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday declared Tassaduq Jillani as his favourite candidate for the caretaker prime minister.

Talking to the media here, he said there was no doubt that the matter (of choosing the name of caretaker prime minister) would go to the parliamentary committee.

Nisar claimed that 95 percent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs supported his views about Jillani. He also announced to contest elections from four constituencies, two from the National Assembly and two from the Punjab Assembly.

He parried a question when asked if he thought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be the country’s next prime minister.

