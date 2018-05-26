‘The Spy Chronicles’: Nawaz for credible panel to probe facts

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday demanded constitution of a credible national commission to probe facts about different tragedies Pakistan has faced and verify the disclosures made by the former spy master Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani in his book.

Talking to reporters inside the accountability court (AC), Nawaz said constitution of a national commission was the only way to put the country on the right track. In an inquisitorial tone, Nawaz asked if there will also be a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on the revelations made by General Durrani. He also drew parallels between how his statement was received with hostility and how revelations of the former DG ISI would be reacted upon.

“There are two to three parallel governments in this country. Now it should be settled once and for all that who would rule this country. No country can move forward with two to three governments in place,” he added. “Wajid Zia used to wait for hours at Musharraf’s farmhouse in Chak Shehzad when he was investigating the treason case but in my case he used to call me at his office,” he said.

“Now everyone will be held accountable and this nacheez (a humble person) is the first one to present himself for accountability and set forth a tradition.”

He was little unsure whether or not the mainstream media would cover what he was going to say and said the mainstream media had become quite week in comparison with the social media.

Asked if the new government formed after the elections might try General (R) Pervez Musharraf for treason, Nawaz said it was not possible now.

“This is 21st century and now nothing could go back but it would rather go forward,” he added.

He said there should also be a commission to ascertain facts that how PML-N government in Balochistan was abolished and who pressurised the MPAs to change their loyalties.

Nawaz said he had great respect for the incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the way he had made through during the last 10 months.

“This testifies to his commitment. It was very difficult, particularly with two-three governments in place.”

He once again criticised the July 28, 2017 judgment of the Supreme Court and said the economy had nosedived after the decision.

“A year before every monetary institution was praising the Pakistani economy and then came the SC decision. Now inflation is galloping, foreign exchange reserves are depleting and rupee has devalued.”

Asked if he was satisfied that the promises he made in 2013 had been fulfilled, Nawaz said his government even fulfilled those promises before time.

To a question, he said if CPEC and Fata reforms were on the agenda of Zardari what kept him from going ahead with them. He said there should also be a commission to ascertain who was trying to gag the media and who was using the cable operators to maneuver the TV channels.

Criticising PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz said in a public meeting he had cursed parliament but despite that he kept enjoying all privileges of an MNA.

“This may be a non-parliamentary word and only Imran could explain if he was not licking his spit,” he said.

Asked if the name of caretaker prime minister had been finalised, Nawaz said in case of no consensus the matter would be referred to the parliamentary committee.

He parried a question about the KP-Fata merger and dissent of the government allies.