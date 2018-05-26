‘The Spy Chronicles’: GHQ summons Durrani to explain position

RAWALPINDI: Expressing reservations about a book co-authored by the ISI ex-boss Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani and RAW ex-chief AJ Dulat, the military Friday summoned the former to the General Headquarters (GHQ) to explain his position on the views attributed to him.

The two ex-spy chief co-authored 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace' launched in India recently.

"Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani [is] being called to the GHQ on 28th May, 2018," Major General Asif Ghafoor, DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Twitter.

"[Durrani] will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book 'Spy Chronicles'."

General Ghafoor further said the "attribution [is] taken as violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel."

The development came hours after the beleaguered former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations about the book.

Prior to the publication of 'Spy Chronicles' that has dropped the bombshell raising many an eyebrow, General Ayub Khan and General Pervez Musharraf had also authored books during their tenures.

It will be interesting to see if the two generals and presidents had followed the Military Code of Conduct while authoring their books.

General Musharraf’s book “In the Line of Fire” hit the shelves on September 25, 2006 when he was not only the chief of army staff (COAS), but also President of Pakistan.

General Kayani became the COAS on November 29, 2007.

Ayub Khan’s book “Friends not Masters” was published in 1967 when he was the head of the state and head of the government.