Carberry axed as Leicestershire captain

LONDON: Michael Carberry has been removed as Leicestershire captain with immediate effect following a review by head coach Paul Nixon. Paul Horton has been named as his replacement across all formats.

Carberry was named captain in October having joined the club late in the 2017 campaign but has not lasted half a season in the role despite Leicestershire securing their first Championship win since September 2016 when they beat Glamorgan by three runs earlier this month. Carberry has averaged 32.16 in four Championship matches this season. He was not part of the side for Friday’s Royal London Cup match against Derbyshire.