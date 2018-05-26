I’m not ‘NextGen’ anymore: Zverev

PARIS: German star Alexander Zverev insisted on Friday that he should no longer be tagged as part of tennis’ ‘next generation’, as he bids to win his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The 21-year-old claimed his third Masters title in Madrid earlier this month and also pushed Rafael Nadal all the way in the Italian Open final last weekend to lay down his title credentials for Roland Garros. Zverev is seeded second in Paris and could be the biggest threat to Nadal’s hopes of winning an 11th French Open crown. “We have been talking about it for a few years now, so I feel like the best of our generation are already kind of the current generation,” he said.

“They shouldn’t be called next generation too much. I’m number three in the world right now. (Denis) Shapovalov is on his way up. I think he will be top 10, for sure.”Despite his successes in the Masters tournaments over the last two years, Zverev is yet to take that form into the Grand Slam events, where he has never beaten a top-50 player or reached a quarter-final. But he is confident it’s only a matter of time. “This year at Davis Cup I have beaten great players. For me, that’s the same,” said Zverev.