IPC secretary demands more funds for sports

ISLAMABAD: Government spends less than Rs five annually per person on sports development in the country claimed Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) official while briefing Senate Standing Committee meeting Friday.

That meeting that was ultimately called off following lack of interest shown by senators saw secretary IPC Abu Akif demanding more funds for games.

“You cannot excel in sports with investing mere less than Rs 5 annually on each individual in the country. We have to increase the sports budget to get the required results,” he said.Surprisingly the newly appointed Director General Pakistan Sports Board Arif Ibrahim was absent from the meeting. Senators seemed least bothered and left the meeting one after another. The meeting was eventually called off for next appropriate time.