Over 99pc vaccinated against polio in low transmission season

PESHAWAR: Over 99 percent children were vaccinated in the anti-polio drive carried out in selected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a press release on Friday said that 4.432 million children had been vaccinated so far out of 4.466 million the total targeted children.

It said that 34,176 children were still not available while the refusals stand at 13,044 (0.29 pc) taking the total number of missed children to 47,220.

EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman appreciated the dedication and commitment of Sehat Muhafiz for polio eradication, saying phenomenal achievements had been made in polio elimination due to the efforts and hard work of vaccinators and community support.

He said that the last polio case in Peshawar was reported in February 2016, adding no case was reported in the provincial capital since then. The official attributed this to the efforts put in by the teams under the guidance and supervision of the government and technical experts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the May campaign was the last campaign of the low transmission season and was of great importance to stop virus transmission in the province. The campaign was carried out in Bannu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Dear Ismail Khan, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Peshawar, Lower and Dir Upper, Swat, Malakand and Chitral districts.