Hot, dry spell to continue

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather gripped the city on Friday, forcing majority of the citizens to stay indoors, while a large number of youth preferred to jump in cool waters of the city canal to beat the heat.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, dust-storm/gusty winds with light rain-thunderstorm might occur at a few places in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Rahimyar Khan, Dadu and Sukkur where the mercury reached 47°C. In Lahore, maxim temperature was 37°C and minimum 26°C. Humidity level was 26 percent.