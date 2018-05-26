Illegal treatment centre sealed; 250 inmates evacuated

LAHORE: On the directions of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), the district health authority on Friday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre after evacuating 250 inmates detained in sub-human conditions besides registering an FIR against the violators.

According to a PHC spokesperson, Aamir Chishti Hospital was functioning illegally without being registered with the PHC, and the inmates were being treated inhumanely. Under the guidance of the Punjab Healthcare Commission , a comprehensive evacuation plan was worked out in coordination with the district administration, both health departments and city police.

The Authority, assisted by the district administration and police, jointly carried out the operation, and evacuated 250 inmates to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health. The patients were screened by a four-member medical board, headed by Prof Dr Aftab Asif of the King Edward Medical University. After essential treatment, they were allowed to go to their homes with their families.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission spokesperson said Aamir Chishti Hospital was recently sealed due to its illegal functioning, but its owners Aamir Chishti and Imran Chishti illegally broke open the seal, and resumed the operations. The PHC directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the violators and initiate criminal proceeding against them.

An FIR has been registered with the Gujjarpura Police Station, and eight operators of the facility have been arrested, while both the owners are on the run. Delegation: A delegation of 13 senior members of Hafeez Centre Board visited PPIC3 to secure first-hand insight of the faculty.

The operations commander of the IC3 briefed the delegation about various arms and functions of the project and the advanced technologies supporting the same. The delegates were shown round the IC3 sections dealing 15 operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and Cam-Surveillance Operations Management Centre.

The delegates acknowledged the project as the interpretation of the chief minister’s vision of the “Digital Punjab.” “It is commendable that state-of-the-art and latest equipment is being installed in the city for security, surveillance and seamless monitoring round the clock," the delegates said.

They said it would create sense of security among the investors and the business community which would help boost investment. Driving school: A certificate-distribution ceremony was held on completion of the sixth batch of driving course at the Road Safety Training Institute of Motorway Police, Central Zone, at Babu Sabu, Lahore, on Friday. The sector commander was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said the basic purpose of the road safety training institutes/driving schools was to provide opportunity to the people to learn driving according to the international standards of road safety.