Act now

The prime minister approved Rs10.7 billion for the completion of the signal-free corridor of the Islamabad Expressway to Rawat last month. However, to date there has been no sign of work. Heavy tractors and oil tankers run on the expressway – to and from Rawat – throughout the day. They are the primary cause of prolonged traffic jams. The present state of the expressway has become a nuisance for the residents of DHA, Naval Anchorage, PWD, Media and Pakistan Town.

Fully-loaded oil tankers pose a threat. In the case of even a small accident, tankers may be set on fire. Can the authorities concerned take steps to avert such incidents? The Islamabad High Court has asked to block direct excess from the expressway to fuel stations and wedding halls; and vacated their stay order. In the interest of people, such stay orders should not be declared. This is a wake-up call for the relevant authorities to act with immediate effect.

Ikram Rasheed

Islamabad