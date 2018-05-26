‘Balochistan to ensure preservation of rights of communities along TAPI route’

QUETTA: The Balochistan government, while terming the proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project a good omen for development of the province, has promised to ensure complete safety and preservation of the rights of local communities on whose land the proposed pipeline corridor will pass through. This assurance came from the Balochistan Environment Secretary Abdul Saboor Kakar as he addressed a workshop held as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) being conducted for the Pakistan section of the proposed TAPI gas pipeline.

The Balochistan Environment secretary said “the project will establish a communication link between Pakistan and the Central Asian Republics and fulfill our energy requirements and must be constructed in a manner to keep our communities safe.” The best way to mitigate the negative social and environmental impacts of the pipeline project is to ensure tree plantation all along the route of the pipeline corridor in Balochistan, Kakar said. He said one way of generating livelihood for the local communities is to establish nurseries of local species of plants and trees all along the route of TAPI pipeline in Balochistan. Kakar said a sizable portion of the local communities along the proposed TAPI route depend on livestock, so the project must ensure the protection of grazing areas.

Kakar said the TAPI corridor should have interconnections with the existing or under-construction trade and communication corridors. He said it is preferable that the TAPI project should envisage a proper CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative for local communities leading to projects of water supply, health, and education services.

Tariq Zehri, Director General of Balochistan Environmental Protection Agency, said the construction of TAPI project should ensure plantation of at least 100 million trees all along the proposed corridor. The TAPI project should also ensure socio-economic empowerment of local communities especially of women, he advocated. He said the project must have its own robust fire-fighting and emergency response system all along its route in Balochistan.

Asif Shuja Khan, chief operating officer of EMC Pakistan, informed the audience that out of 825 kilometres Pakistan section of TAPI pipeline, 400-km-portion would pass through Balochistan. "The pipeline will enter at Pakistan-Afghanistan border through Chaman in Balochistan and will end at the Pakistan-India border near Fazilka in Punjab. The pipeline route will include Chaman, Killa Abdullah, Pishin, Ziarat, Loralai, and Musakhel areas of Balochistan," he said.

Saquib Ejaz Hussain, project manager ESIA, said the route would be finalised once the ESIA study report is duly submitted to the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan later this year. He said "Balochistan will not be affected by the pipeline route, as compared to Punjab due to the scattered nature of the population of the province. Our aim is to minimize the displacement of population." Hussain said according to the initial assessment, only 20 building structures in Balochistan will come across the pipeline route. The route will be diverted from Ziarat to save Juniper Forest there, he said.