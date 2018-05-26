Minor boy found dead with torture marks

The body of a three-year-old boy was found in the Ahsanabad area along with the Super Highway on Friday.

SITE Super Highway Police Station SHO Mazhar Iqbal said a police team took the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy. A medico-legal examiner confirmed that the boy’s corpse bore several torture marks, and that he was strangled to death after torture.

The deceased was identified as Raheel, son of Akhtar, who contracted two marriages and had Raheel from his first wife. The SHO said Akhtar had no children from his second wife and a dispute was going on between the wives. He added that Akhtar in his statement to police said that Raheel had gone missing from his house before Friday prayers, and after Friday prayers, his body was discovered. Police have started an investigation.