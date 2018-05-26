Teenager arrested for raping seven-year-old girl at seminary





Mominabad police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for subjecting a seven-year-old girl to rape at a seminary in Orangi Town’s Sector 10.

SHO Shoaib Qureshi said the incident took place at a seminary near Rabbi Masjid in Haneefabad on May 22. In her statement to police, the girl said she went to the seminary to attend a class when the boy, Hashir, took her to a room and raped her.

She said the boy warned her that if she told anything to her family or friends, he would drown her in an underground water tank of the seminary. SHO Qureshi said the girl’s father told police that the victim spoke to her mother and complained of pain on the night of May 23. After the girl’s mother took no notice of her medical condition, she spoke to her father, who took her to a private health centre for a check-up.

The father told police further that doctors at health centre examined her and advised her to take her to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for treatment. He took her to the CHK on May 24 where a female medico-legal officer examined her, and she, in her report, confirmed that the girl was sexually assaulted.

SHO Qureshi said the family approached police on Thursday, and after the arrival of the medical examination report, police raided the house of the suspect and arrested him. He said the girl was still under treatment at the CHK.