US expresses concern about Dr Afridi safety

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State has expressed its concern about the safety of Dr Shakil Afridi, hoping that Pakistani authorities would take steps to provide him security.

"We are aware of reports that Dr Afridi has been transferred to another prison," the State Department spokesperson said, adding, "We expect the government of Pakistan to take all necessary measures to ensure Dr Afridi's safety."

This is the first time the department has brought up the issue after Shakil Afridi was shifted to Adiala Jail. It said that the department continues to raise the concern with Pakistan both in public and private conversations.

The State Department reiterated that it believes "Dr Afridi has been unjustly imprisoned," and said that it has "clearly communicated our position to Pakistan on Dr Afridi's case, both in public and in private". It further said, "We continue to raise this issue at the highest levels during discussions with Pakistan's leadership."