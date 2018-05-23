Students of UoP Dept protest exam schedule, block road

PESHAWAR: The students of Environmental Sciences Department of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Tuesday blocked the main Jamrud Road for several hours, multiplying the woes of motorists, who have already been badly affected by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The protesting students pressed the university administration to withdraw the examination schedule as they believed they were unable to take examination during the month of Ramazan.

However, they called off their protest in a peaceful manner after the university administration accepted the demands. The students of the Department of Environmental Sciences had also staged a protest demonstration inside the university building seeking withdrawal of the examination schedule. But the university administration was inflexible to accept their demand.

The University of Peshawar had earlier asked all the faculties and departments to wind up their academic activities before June 15, a date on which the university would be closed down and hostels vacated.

The hostels, according to the university administration, were being vacated for renovation and expulsion of outsiders. In view of the notification, different departments set their schedule for examination. However, the students of Department of Environmental Sciences started protest against it and managed to get their demands accepted.