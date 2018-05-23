Angry mob blocks KKH, sets truck on fire as bike rider crushed to death

MANSEHRA: The angry mob on Tuesday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and set a truck on fire after a bike rider was crushed to death in Chitti Gatti area.

The speeding truck, which was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan, ran over a motorcyclist identified as Mohammad Tauqir. He died on the spot.

The local people blocked Karakoram Highway to traffic for over two hours and set ablaze the truck. The fire tender and heavy contingent of police rushed to scene and put out the fire after hectic efforts.

The protesters, who were dispersed earlier on arrival of police from Chitti Gatti area, showed up again in college Doraha on main artery and blocked it to traffic. The protesters were also demanding erection of speed-breakers at KKH. The passengers suffered a lot after being stranded in the long queues of vehicles on both sides of road in scorching heat.