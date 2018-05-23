CM wants transparent utilisation of funds

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday directed the quarters concerned to ensure the transparent utilisation of resources allocated for different development schemes.

An official handout said that he was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaukat Yousafzai and senior officials of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) also attended the meeting. Throwing light on the importance of development strategy, Pervez Khattak said his government had zero tolerance for corruption.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the relevant quarters to compensate the heirs of those who lost lives while working in mines. The chief minister was talking to a delegation of miners. He called for removing the bottlenecks hindering the facilitation of labourers.

Pervez Khattak said the government was committed to mitigating the sufferings of the miners. MPA Shaukat Yousafzai led the delegation that met the chief minister at the Chief Minister’s House.

Talking to the delegations, the chief minister said that the government would spare no effort to facilitate the miners who were working under unfavourable conditions.