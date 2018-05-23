Justice Ijaz’s residence was not target of firing: report

LAHORE: A forensic report of the firing incident at Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s residence revealed that the judge's residence was not the target of the firing, sources informed Geo News.

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of the Supreme Court judge last month on April 15.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident received the forensic report on Tuesday, which said two bullets landed in the house following aerial firing.

The bullets found at Justice Ahsan's house were fired using a 9mm pistol, forensic sources said, adding that a 9mm pistol cannot effectively target at a 50-m range.

The bullet from the 9mm pistol can only reach a distance up to 2.5 kilometres. The aerial firing was conducted at night before the bullets were found, the sources added.

The law enforcement agencies had probed individuals in the Liaquatabad area regarding the aerial firing, they said and added that the JIT probing into the firing incident had also viewed the footage of cameras installed in the vicinity of the judge's house.

Authorities stated that the police had seized the pistol used for aerial firing and sent to the forensic laboratory.