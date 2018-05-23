Wed May 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Justice Ijaz’s residence was not target of firing: report

Justice Ijaz’s residence was not target of firing: report

LAHORE: A forensic report of the firing incident at Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s residence revealed that the judge's residence was not the target of the firing, sources informed Geo News.

Two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of the Supreme Court judge last month on April 15.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident received the forensic report on Tuesday, which said two bullets landed in the house following aerial firing.

The bullets found at Justice Ahsan's house were fired using a 9mm pistol, forensic sources said, adding that a 9mm pistol cannot effectively target at a 50-m range.

The bullet from the 9mm pistol can only reach a distance up to 2.5 kilometres. The aerial firing was conducted at night before the bullets were found, the sources added.

The law enforcement agencies had probed individuals in the Liaquatabad area regarding the aerial firing, they said and added that the JIT probing into the firing incident had also viewed the footage of cameras installed in the vicinity of the judge's house.

Authorities stated that the police had seized the pistol used for aerial firing and sent to the forensic laboratory.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar