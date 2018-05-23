NAB chief orders various complaint verifications

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday ordered the complaint verification against Petroleum Division and other federal ministries for establishing companies allegedly in violation of law.

The complaint verification was initiated on the complaint filed in the NAB that two years back the Ministry of Petroleum established two companies—Pakistan LNG Limited and LNG Terminal Limited was establish in the Petroleum Division in 2015. The chairman NAB ordered complaint verification against Member Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Aamir Naseem for allegedly abuse of authority and involvement in corruption.

According to complaint, the violation of sub-section 2 of the Section 5 of the Ogra Ordinance 2002 was made in the appointment of Member OGRA Aamir Naseem.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal ordered complaint verification against Shah Nawaz Khan MPA for allegedly occupying building of Government Boys Primary School No 2 Hassanabdal and subsequently using the school building for political purposes.

The chairman NAB has also ordered complaint verification against former Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique for allegedly occupying 98 kanal government land and subsequently using it for commercial purposes.

Another complaint verification ordered by the Chairman NAB against Riazul Haq MNA for alleged embezzlement in government funds allocated for Chairman Municipal Committee Okara for construction of roads.

The chairman NAB ordered complaint verification against Abdul Karim Soomro MPA for having assets beyond known sources of income.

The chairman NAB ordered complaint verification against Civil Aviation Authority for its alleged deposit of Rs5 billion in a private bank in violation of rules.