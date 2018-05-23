Wed May 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 23, 2018

Willis faces long injury layoff

LONDON: Uncapped Wasps flanker Jack Willis will miss England’s South Africa tour after suffering a serious knee injury that could sideline him for up to a year, the club announced on Tuesday. The Premiership side said the former England under-20 international sustained “a significant multi-ligament injury” during Saturday’s 57-33 play-off defeat at Saracens and is expected to be out for nine to 12 months.

