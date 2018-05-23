Three bottles of 1774 vintage wine on sale in France

TRASBOURG, France: Tucked away in a vaulted cellar of eastern France for eight generations, they may be the oldest bottles of wine available for purchase: three bottles of “Vin Jaune” (yellow wine) dating from 1774 which will go under the hammer on Saturday.The bigger-than-average 87-centilitre bottles were made by winemaker Anatoile Vercel using grapes harvested under the reign of Louis XVI. They have been kept ever since by his descendants in Arbois, the capital of winemaking in the rolling hills of the Jura region near Switzerland.The three bottles were removed Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s sale in nearby Lons-le-Saunier.