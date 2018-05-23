PMIC to finance NRSP to promote women entrepreneurship

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) would finance the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) to promote women entrepreneurship.

The PMIC signed an agreement with the NRSP under which the former would provide Rs1,500 million to the latter to provide financial support to rural women for agriculture, livestock and starting other small businesses to strengthen them financially and support their families.

Over 100,000 housewives across the country would benefit from the initiative. Major portion of the funds would be given to rural women for agricultural and rearing livestock to strengthen them financially.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NRSP Dr Rashid Bajwa and CEO PMIC Yasir Ashfaq signed the agreement.

Rashid Bajwa said they valued the partnership with PMIC and the funding would enable NRSP to help enhance financial condition of the underserved communities across the country in a more effective manner.

Yasir Ashfaq, said the PMIC was committed to promote financial inclusion in the country, adding the two organisations shared the common objective to facilitate access to finance for women and the underserved communities, particularly in rural areas.

The PMIC is working to improve financial inclusion, employment and wellbeing of the poor by providing wholesale financing to the microfinance service providers in the country.