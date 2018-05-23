‘Iftar dinner’ for orphans

Islamabad: A Turkish welfare organisation and the Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan arranged an ‘Iftar dinner’ for over 800 orphans in the federal capital.

The event was also attended by the adviser to the Turkish Prime Minister, Kamil Gul Abbas, Turkish ambassador in Islamabad Ehsan Mustafa and President Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdus Shakoor and others.

The event started with national anthems of Pakistan and Turkey. Speaking on the occasion, the envoy from Turkey said that his country would continue to support welfare programmes in the brotherly country.

He appreciated services of Al-Khidmat Foundation for welfare of orphans and many other human development and relief activities.

Muhammad Abdus Shakoor thanked the Turkish guests for their support saying that the foundation was taking care of 10,000 orphan children. On the occasion, the guests were gifted traditional Sindhi ‘shawls’ and caps.