Financial, academic audit of HEC demanded

Islamabad : Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded independent 4 years financial and academic audit of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

FAPUASA President Dr. Kaleem ullah Bareach and President of Balochistan Chapter and member Executive Committee FAPUASA Dr. Fareed Achakzai said that higher education performance during last four years is abysmal.

A number of irregularities and illegalities were observed during this turbulent time including financial and academic. The HEC became a pray of adhocism during this time and the ranking of universities whether it’s times or QS went down.

A short time ago 5 universities were in top 500 universities of the world and now our varsities are only being included in the list of Asian or emerging economies list, the falling behind of Higher Education is shameful for us as a nation.

They said it is very unfortunate that HEC budget amounting to more than 90 billion rupees did not get approval from the governing body of HEC, which was a legal and mandatory requirement under HEC ordinance 2002.

In addition smaller provinces specially, Balochistan was deprived of its proper share in the annual budgetary allocations especially in PSDP. On the other hand the development funds were distributed through discriminatory way as an example a constituency of a powerful minister got more than 11 billion rupees for development in a small district which was ten times higher than the whole budget allocation of Balochistan. It reflects the typical mind set of HEC leadership to deliberately deprive smaller provinces. They further said despite the joint resolution of senate of Pakistan (House of Federation) to enhance retirement age of University teachers to 65 years and tax rebate of 75%. Although, the resolution was passed unanimously and Ex-Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed agreed on the spot.

Denouncing the unanimous decision of the most prestigious parliamentary forum, and backing out from its earlier endorsement, the HEC has sent some opposing comments on the enhancement of retirement age to 65 years, which reflects an unfortunate state of affairs in HEC, They lamented.

FAPUASA demanded the prime minister being the controlling authority of HEC to announce independent financial and performance audit of HEC during the tenure of Dr. Mukhar Ahmed on immediate basis over the reported irregularities, misuse of authority and illegalities.

They also requested Prime Minister for immediate appointment of Chairman HEC amongst the four distinguished academicians already shortlisted by the search committee and controversial candidates whose cases are already under NAB inquiry should be avoided for any role in higher education sector.