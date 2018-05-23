World Bee Day observed

Rawalpindi : A seminar on beekeeping to observe World Bee Day held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

The seminar was organised by the PMAS-AAUR department of Entomology with an aim to create awareness regarding importance of bees in pollination and as a source of honey and other products like prospolis, wax, pollen and royal jelly etc.

Participants were also told about habitat conservation (bee flora) for bees and other pollinators. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza was the chief guest while speakers and participants from government & private sectors along with bee-keepers and a big number of faculty members, graduate & post-graduate Entomology students joined the seminar and a walk organized for the same purpose.

Students of Entomology Department also participated in a poster competition with different bee-keepers slogans. Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Vice Chancellor of the University, in his address emphasised the participants to learn more and conduct research on various aspects of beekeeping as this activity augments and ensures pollination in variety of fruits and vegetables.