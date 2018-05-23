462 food samples fail lab test

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday released the food test report while 2,073 food samples were checked from January to May 15.

According to the report, 462 food samples failed the laboratory test over multiple issues and 1,161 samples passed the laboratory test. The Punjab Food Authority Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that 598 samples were received in January, 784 in February, 220 in March and 578 samples in the month of April.

Besides, 110 samples were collected from Lahore Cantonment Board and 400 from Rawalpindi Cantt area. He said that Punjab Food Authority also analysed the quality of 68 edible samples and among them one sample found of low standard, which collected across the province’s prisons. He said the report of food sampling test has been sent to the departments, companies concerned by operation teams of the authority.