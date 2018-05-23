169 PU employees regularised

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) administration has regularised the services of 169 employees who have been working on daily wages, contract and ad hoc basis for more than five years.

PU interim Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen granted approval on the recommendation of selection committee. According to the notification, the non-teaching employees working in BS-1 to BS-5 who fulfill the eligibility criteria for the posts and have at least five years continuous service at their credit have been regularised with immediate effect. Moreover, employees working on women quota, minorities quota and special persons quota have also been regularised. The appointees will have to submit their joining within seven days.

The employees thanked Dr Nasira Jabeen, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and Additional Registrar II Malik Muhammad Zaheer for making efforts for their regularisation and resolving their long-standing issues. They said this was not less than a memorable Eidi in the life given by the administration.

Chinese workshop: Irfan was addressing a meeting to review the preparation of the workshop. He said initially five courses under Electrical Automation Technology would be started including Online Advance Chinese Language Course, Micromouse, Automation Production Line and Mechatronics Training System.

Institute of Neuro Sciences: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab Tuesday said inauguration of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) would be a real addition to modern medical facilities to patients especially in the field of neurosciences.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi congratulated doctors and staff of Lahore General Hospital on having Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. He said the 500 bedded and 24/7 operation theatre would be available for the patients.

Principal said latest systems have been evolved in this institution with the central research laboratory where different diseases including cancer would be diagnosed. He said infection-free atmosphere would be ensured in the institute. He hoped in the future, the patients would be getting best medical facilities in the Punjab Institute of Neuroscience for both normal and emergency cases.

Ghauri Express: Owing to strong demand of nearby population Ghauri Express will stop at Chak Jhumra Railway Station for two minutes.

The train will run between Lahore and Faisalabad; will arrive at Chak Jhumra at 15:48 and left for Lahore at 15:50 after observing two minutes stoppage. Similarly, the train will reach Chak Jhumra at 09:05pm and depart for Faisalabad at 09:07pm.

According to Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railway Lahore Division Muhammad Sufian Sarfraz Dogar, train stoppage at Chak Jhumra will also be the source of income for Pakistan Railways.