Ijazul Haq meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

LAHORE: Chief of Muslim League-Zia Ijazul Haq called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence on Tuesday.

The leaders during the meeting discussed political alliance for next general elections and political situation in the country. Ch Shafay Hussain was present in the meeting. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said alliance of Muslim leaguers is essential, adding PML-Q will participate in next elections for which political and electoral activities have already been started. He said for fair and transparent elections, Election Commission should take political parties into confidence. He said caretaker prime minister and chief ministers should be neutral.