Minister’s plea against delimitation dismissed

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood challenging delimitation of his constituency.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Shahid Karim directed the minister to approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for redressing his grievance about the delimitation.

The minister had petitioned against the ECP pleading that the delimitation of PP-149 and PP-150 of Lahore had not been done rightly. He sought court’s direction for the election commission to hold the delimitation of the two adjoining provincial constituencies afresh in light of objections raised by the voters. Previously the registrar office had also put an objection on the maintainability of the petition, however, the court had heard the petition as an “objection case” and reserved its verdict.