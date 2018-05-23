Two MPs ordered to re-submit apology in contempt case

LAHORE: A full bench of Lahore High Court headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Tuesday directed two PML-N’s local leaders to submit again their written apology after removing mistakes in contempt proceedings initiated against them.The full bench is holding contempt proceedings against six persons, including two PML-N’s parliamentarians MNA Waseem Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar for using derogatory language against judges in an anti-judiciary rally took out in Kasur.

On Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the PML-N’s local leaders Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan had submitted written apology but there are several mistakes in their apology which needed to be resubmitted. The counsel implored substantial content is required in apology rather than irrelevant material. On which the full bench directed the two local leaders to submit again their apology after removing mistakes. In earlier proceedings, the bench had expressed its displeasure over the non-appearance of prosecutor Shan Gull. The full bench remarked they will not let succeed if someone thinks to linger on the matter.

The local leader Nasir Khan in previous proceedings had contended the court that they had respect for the judiciary over which the bench remarked they know this is a society and we did not come from any planet. Another local leader Jameel Khan at that time had implored we did not commit the mistake deliberately, adding it is an inadvertent act. The bench remarked your leader does the same act the whole day. The counsel for the accused prayed the bench for unconditional apology from accused side on which the bench remarked that it is the court of law where decision will not be made against anyone, adding there will be the rule of law. The video clips of the protest rally held by the PML-N leaders were also played on an electronic projector.

All the six facing the proceedings stated before the bench that they felt regret for what they had done. However, they said they had great respect for the judiciary as they also participated in the movement for the restoration of the independent judiciary during the Musharraf’s regime. Justice Naqvi observed that the court was fully conversant with the so-called role of their party in the lawyers’ movement. Lawyers from the petitioners’ side contended that the offenders did not deserve any relaxation and the court should punish them to set an example.

President of Kasur District Bar Association Mirza Naseem and others had filed the petitions pleading that the protest rally taken out by the parliamentarians and local government leaders affiliated with the ruling PML-N was a planned conspiracy against the institution of judiciary. The petitioners said the act of the respondent parliamentarians amounted to commit contempt of court and they were all liable to be punished under the law. They asked the court to also declare the respondents disqualified besides contempt proceedings against them.