Gen Bajwa can help resolve Pak-India issues: ex-RAW chief

ISLAMABAD: Former chief of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Amarjit Singh Dulat has expressed the hope and confidence in Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that he can help resolve the issues between the two countries. “I think Bajwa Sab (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) be invited in Delhi and we should talk,” he said.

Asked can Gen Bajwa help resolve the issues between the two countries, he said, “I hope so.” He was exclusively talking to this correspondent by phone from New Delhi. Dulat served as the head of RAW, another Indian spy agency, under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He later joined Vajpaee’s Prime Minister’s Office where he kept serving till the end of Vajpaee’s tenure.

Dulat is commonly known as AS Dulat. He and Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), recently authored a book titled, “Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion ofPeace”. The book which is yet to hit the shelves in market is making headlines in the media of both the countries.

Asked how was his experience of co-authoring a book with the former spy chief of a rival country, Dulat laughed saying “when initially someone gave us this idea, we thought that no one would believe in our writing even if we co-author a fiction”. He declared the experience as “pleasant”.

He disclosed that he had been meeting with Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani in track-two interactions and he is a nice man. “Initially, we authored two papers on Kashmir jointly and then someone gave us an idea of writing a book together,” he said.

Asked about the time it took in writing this book, Dulat said that it took almost two and a half years for writing this book. He added, “We had spoken for 30 hours on the topic.” Originally born in Sialkot in 1940, Dulat is also the author of “Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years” in which he discussed the Indian approach towards resolving and managing the conflict of Kashmir. In the said book, he has narrated firsthand accounts of his experience as first Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and later RAW chief regarding issues pertaining to the freedom struggle in Kashmir. In his first book, he has touched the Kargil war and other operations by Indian and Pakistani agencies inside the Kashmir with regard to the struggle of Kashmiris.

When asked about the concept behind writing the latest book, Amarjit Singh Dulat said that “concept is based on my previous book that we should interact, dialogue and engage with each other”.

In this regard when this correspondent approached Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, he avoided talking much on the new book saying that he would interact with the media only after the book is out. He said he would have a detailed session with media persons who have read the book.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first-ever effort by the two former chiefs of the rival agencies to jointly write a book. In most of the cases, it is observed, that when in office, mostly ISI and RAW chiefs talk to rest of the world but they don’t interact with each other.