Bess eager to make most of England Test chance

LONDON: Dom Bess has insisted the prospect of playing his first match at Lord’s in a Test for England won’t get the better of him.

The closest the 20-year-old off-spinner has got to a game at the ‘home of cricket’ was when he was 12th man for visitors Somerset in a County Championship match against Middlesex last season.

But an injury to county colleague Jack Leach, who has broken a thumb, led to Bess’s inclusion in a 12-man squad for the series opener against Pakistan and he could well be in the XI when the first Test starts at Lord’s on Thursday (tomorrow).

Bess only made his first-class debut, against Pakistan at Taunton two years ago, and has since played a mere 16 first-class matches.But asked if he felt ready for Test cricket, the Somerset bowler told reporters at Lord’s on Tuesday: “Of course I do. There’s a lot of chat about me only playing 16 first-class matches, but I always believe that everything happens for a reason.

“I think it is obviously a freak accident that happened to Jack Leach and I am gutted for him — I saw him the other day. But when I got the phone call, I am just going to take this opportunity.”

He added: “It is more for me the opportunity — I see it as a great opportunity. If I put pressure on myself as well, then there is only going to be a spiral.”Leach made his Test debut against New Zealand earlier this year and Bess said he had spoken to his teammate about playing for England at the highest level.

“He absolutely loved (his debut) and I saw when he came back — him and Craig (Overton) — when you get a taste of it, you want it even more,” Bess said.“I really got that vibe off Jack — and as soon as I’ve been here now, I want it. I want it more and more. I think that’s a very good trait to have.

“(Leach said) ‘You’re here for a reason, and you’ve just got to adapt now to the level up’. I hope that’s something I can do well.”Meanwhile Bess was delighted to be soaking up the atmosphere of Lord’s, with that 12th man stint his only previous visit to Lord’s — a ground he never attended just as a cricket spectator.

“It will be a very special day if I get my chance to play out here.“I’ve never been to the home dressing-room (before), so to have a look at the (honours) board was very special.“I hope one day I can get my name up there.”Last week saw Bess reveal how he had answered a telephone call confirming his England call-up while shopping in furniture store Ikea.