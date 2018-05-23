Lack of funds affects Pakistan’s preparation for Asian Games

KARACHI: The 18th Asian Games are hardly three months away but Pakistan has so far not started full-fledged preparation for the biennial spectacle due to various issues.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) a few days ago halted some camps in Islamabad and Lahore due to financial problems. A senior official of the Board had told this correspondent three days ago that the Board had re-considered the decision. He said that only those athletes could resume their training who were preparing for the Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

But ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday that the camps which had been halted due to Board’s financial issue had not been resumed by the time this report was filed.Some officials of the federations whose camps were affected were not aware of the Board’s decision that they could resume their camps.

Because of the Board’s orders, the camps of karate, ju-jitsu and wrestling at Lahore were halted and Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) had to shift its junior and youth camps to Peshawar for preparation of their respective Asian Championships to be held later this summer.

“Yes, we have shifted both the camps to Peshawar,” a PVF official told this correspondent. But in most of the disciplines camps have not been started. “The time is very short and we should begin our camp for the Asian Games as soon as possible. If the Board cannot give us camps then Pakistan should not feature in the Asian Games,” an official of a federation said.

The unexpected change in the PSB’s top hierarchy has also unsettled the things. Former Acting Director General of PSB Amir Ali Ahmed was replaced by Arif Ibrahim on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is trying to arrange a meeting with the PSB. “We are trying to hold a meeting with the PSB as soon as possible so that all camps could be initiated. The time is already short,” the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

When asked whether the delay in holding camps might affect Pakistan’s performance in the Asian Games, Khalid replied: “Yes, it does affect (the performance).“The minister had committed that the camps would be started in Ramazan. I will call the new DG PSB tomorrow. Let’s see what happens,” Khalid said.

When asked in how many disciplines Pakistan would participate in the Asian Games, Khalid said the POA had obliged all those federations which wanted to field their teams in the Asiad. However, he was quick to add that it would depend on how many athletes the PSB could sponsor.

Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) may face problem in sending its athletes to the Asian Games. It is also not known whether national judokas will participate in the Asiad.The internationally-recognised PTTF is not recognised by the PSB. The Board recognises its parallel body headed by Khwaja Hasan Wadood. And there is a chance that the Board would not support PTTF in its bid to send its team for the Asian Games.

Due to PJF and POA differences over some legal issues, national judokas may also face problem in featuring in the Asian Games.When asked about the table tennis issue, Khalid said if the PSB did not support PTTF then the federation itself would have to send the players.

About judo, Khalid said if 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games-like situation was created then the POA might take its Executive Committee input on the matter in order to prevent athletes from being hit by any dispute.The POA itself had sent the entry of Japan-based judoka Shah Hussain for 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games. And Shah won silver in that event.