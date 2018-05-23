Raped refugees

The children of the Rohingya genocide have begun to enter the world in refugee camps in Bangladesh. Most of their mothers raped by Burmese soldiers, almost 60 Rohingya children are born every day in these refugee camps. Estimates suggest almost 48,000 Rohingya women could give birth nine months after the Myanmar army’s ‘frenzy of sexual violence.’ These are part of the heart-breaking stories that the world has chosen to ignore. The complex emotions of bearing a child of rape cannot be understood. In Bangladesh, after the 1971 war of independence, raped women were given the name ‘Mothers of the Nation’ to take away from the stigma of bearing a child from rape. This did little to do away with the social stigma and emotional torture that the women had to go through as they led their lives. This is similar to the situation in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh – a country that has attempted to deal with such a tragedy before but seems to have little sympathy for the thousands of Rohingya woman who have been traumatised beyond belief.

Aid workers have been searching through what is now the world’s largest refugee camp for pregnant Rohingya rape victims. There is fear that most of these women are hiding their pregnancies – and could abandon the newborns after childbirth. Moreover, their own health is at stake if there is no medical assistance available. Medical aid is being provided in utmost secrecy. Other Rohingya refugees are taking the lead in talking to them and promising discretion. Some, however, might never come forward. There are also horrific stories of self-induced abortions at late stages of pregnancy. Many of those giving birth or having abortions are not willing to share their stories. What would be the point? The world does not care. It has made this much clear. And it is in this context in which Myanmar is brutally asking for Rohingya refugees to be repatriated – back into their own country where their butchers and rapists roam free. There are not enough medical professionals and counsellors at the Rohingya refugee camps to create an environment where those expected to give birth can seek medical assistance. The UN blacklisted the Myanmar army last month for its use of rape during the war, but concrete action has not been taken. We can say little about the future of the tens of thousands of children born of rape and the mothers who give birth to them. The children deserve a safe and nurturing environment to grow up – and need to remain integrated within their own people. They will need compassion from the international community.