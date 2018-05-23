Transport woes

The PPP has been at the helm in Sindh for the last 10 years. However, its performance in the province has been unsatisfactory. Larkana, which is one of the province’s major cities, lack an effective transport system. There are only a small number of buses, which are in a deplorable state.

The poor condition of buses is the primary cause of frequent road accidents. In addition, worn-out seats have oil and other greasy liquids spilled all over them, making it impossible for passengers to sit on them. There are no restrictions on smoking inside buses. Larkana is often billed as the city of the Bhuttos. It is unfortunate that this city is being neglected by the PPP. It is time the authorities concerned took steps to resolve this issue.

Naveed Ahmed

Naudero