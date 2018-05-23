Recycling for profit

Pakistan uses thousands of mineral water bottles per day. A sizeable number of these bottles are picked up by garbage collectors while the rest go to the landfills. Waste collectors deliver these empty bottles to businessmen at their doorsteps, who shred them and export them to other countries. Around 10 empty used bottles can make enough plastic fibre to manufacture a new t-shirt. Unfortunately, these bottles are exported to a foreign country. Somebody should explain why these bottles can’t be used to add value in our own country? Why can’t we import machinery for this purpose?

It is distressing to note that our priorities have been misplaced. We could have established thousands of export-oriented factories of various consumer goods in Pakistan. And, in these factories, a large number of local manpower would have been recruited. It is time we found new ways to strengthen our local economy. Only those countries that have strong economy prosper.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi