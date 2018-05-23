The power of your vote

The reason for the low voter turnout in previous general elections in Pakistan was the diminishing public confidence in the government. However, voting is the only tool that can represent the will of the people in a democracy. It can safeguard individual as well as collective interests.

In order to bring about any positive change in this country, it is vital to inform people about the power of voting. Citizens should do away with the old practice of abstaining from the voting process, and responsibly cast their vote in the upcoming elections.

Tarique Ahmed Abro

Hyderabad

*****

Through the electoral process, a nation allows a competent leader to assume public office. But how can we trust an electoral system if it is fraught with irregularities? The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take effective measures to ensure that the electoral process is transparent. Candidates should not be allowed to spend huge sums of money and exert their influence to force people to vote for them.

People should also actively participate in the voting process. They should analyse which party has delivered the most and which hasn’t. If we want to see a developed Pakistan, we need to take concrete measures to improve our electoral system.

Hasnain Bhutto

Daharki